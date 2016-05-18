FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Halcon Resources to restructure through Chapter 11 filing
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

Halcon Resources to restructure through Chapter 11 filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Oil and gas company Halcon Resources Corp said it would file for a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure its balance sheet and eliminate $1.8 billion in debt.

A near-60 percent fall in crude prices has eroded cash flows at oil producers, forcing them to restructure to cut debt and reduce interest payments.

More than 60 U.S. oil producers have so far sought bankruptcy protection.

Halcon said it had reached an agreement with some debt holders and plans to seek the support of additional lenders.

The company’s restructuring plan will also eliminate about $222 million of preferred equity, and reduce the company’s annual interest payments by more than $200 million.

PJT Partners is the company’s financial adviser and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is the legal counsel, while Alvarez & Marsal is the restructuring adviser. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.