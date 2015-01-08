Halcon Resources cuts 2015 spending again

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Halcon Resources Corp said it would further cut its drilling and completion budget for 2015, responding to the continuing decline in oil prices.

Halcon said on Thursday it now expected to spend between $375 million to $425 million, down from its earlier forecast of $750 million to $800 million.

The company, which operates in the Bakken in North Dakota and Eagle Ford in Texas, said it plans to operate an average of two rigs in the Fort Berthold area and one rig in El Halcón in 2015, compared with the six rigs planned earlier. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)