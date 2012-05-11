FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Halcon buys interest in oil, gas leases for $194 mln
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 11, 2012 / 11:55 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Halcon buys interest in oil, gas leases for $194 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp said it acquired a working interest in certain oil and gas leases for an initial price of about $194 million.

The oil and gas producer, which was formerly known as Ram Energy Resources, expects to close the deal in late June.

No production or proved reserves are currently attributable to the acquired interests, Halcon said in a regulatory filing.

Halcon bought GeoResources Inc in a $973 million deal last month. Chief Executive Floyd Wilson plans to build a portfolio of liquids-rich assets before putting Halcon on the block a few years down the line.

Halcon shares, which have lost about 76 percent of their value so far this year, closed at $9.47 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.