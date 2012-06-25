UPDATE 1-Halcon Resources sees 2012 output more than doubling

* Sees 2012 output 9,000-11,000 boe/d vs 4,121 boe/d in 2011

* Sees Q2 output 3,900-4000 boe/d

June 25 (Reuters) - Halcon Resources Corp forecast 2012 production to more than double as the oil and gas producer expects to benefit from recent acquisitions in liquids-rich shale acreages.

The company, formerly known as Ram Energy Resources, expects 2012 production to rise to a range of 9,000 to 11,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 4,121 boe/d last year.

Halcon acquired interests in certain oil and gas acreages in Eastern Ohio in May. It bought GeoResources Inc in April.

The Houston-based company expects second-quarter production of 3,900-4,000 boe/d. It produced 380,000 boe in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the company closed at $10.75 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.