FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Halcón posts quarterly loss on $106 mln in derivative charges
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2014 / 8:32 PM / 3 years ago

Halcón posts quarterly loss on $106 mln in derivative charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Halcón Resources Corp, which produces oil in North Dakota and Texas, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday due to a $106 million loss on oil and natural gas derivatives.

The company reported a net loss of $73.3 million, or 18 cents per share in the second quarter, compared with a net profit of $36.4 million, or 8 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding the derivative charges and other one-time items, the company earned 7 cents per share.

Production jumped 44 percent to 42,055 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).

Halcón said it expects to produce between 41,000 to 43,000 boe/d in the third quarter. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.