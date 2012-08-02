FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Halcon posts loss on $87-million charge
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Halcon posts loss on $87-million charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Second-quarter loss $0.59/share vs EPS $0.34 last year

* Second-quarter revenue down 17 pct at $23.3 mln

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Halcon Resources Corp , formerly Ram Energy Resources, reported a quarterly loss after incurring a charge of $87.3 million related to a non-cash preferred dividend.

Halcon was formed after the former chairman of Petrohawk Energy, Floyd Wilson, took Ram Energy Resources private in a $550 million deal in December.

The April-June net loss attributable to common stockholders was $79.7 million, or 59 cents per share, compared with a net profit of $8.9 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 2 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $23.3 million, while operating expenses rose 53 percent to $30.5 million.

Halcon’s shares closed at $6.26 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.