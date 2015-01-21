Halcón Resources pins hopes on prolific North Dakota oil acreage

WILLISTON, N.D., Jan 21 (Reuters) - Low oil prices and a mushrooming debt load are hampering plans by Halcón Resources Corp Chief Executive Floyd Wilson to sell the oil producer, with analysts saying the company’s 131,000 acres in North Dakota’s Bakken shale formation remains its only growth option.

The dilemma highlights how low oil prices are foiling plans some small energy companies had to build themselves up quickly and try a sale to the highest bidder. Still, some investors see Halcón, whose shares are down 84 percent over the past two years, as a potential buying opportunity.

To ride out the downturn and avoid a sale at a firesale price, Halcón is trying to conserve cash and taking advantage of its lack of big debt maturities until 2020. It is also trying to crank up output in North Dakota, the best asset it has, according to analysts, and the only one that could allow Wilson to eventually act on his long-running plan to sell Halcón for a hefty price tag.

Several missteps in Ohio’s Utica shale formation and Louisiana’s Tuscaloosa Marine Shale, two other once-promising sites, have zapped Halcón’s capital and pushed its debt to $3.5 billion, more than seven times its $460 million market value.

That junk-rated debt has been the main reason for the stock’s swoon, analysts say. About 13 percent of Halcón is held by short sellers who bet the stock will fall further.

Wilson and a Halcón spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment.

The eleventh-largest North Dakota oil producer, Halcón holds very lucrative land in the state’s Fort Berthold Indian Reservation - considered the Bakken’s “honey pot” - enough to keep drilling for a decade.

Halcón is moving slowly in North Dakota, with permits to drill 52 wells but plans to only use two rigs for 2015, partly a plan to wait out cheap oil.

The company also has some breathing room given the lengthy maturities on its debt and that most of its 2015 oil production is hedged at around $87 per barrel. The company has $600 million left on a revolving line of credit, implying it doesn’t face an immediate cash crunch.

“By no means are they in good shape, but this does give them some time to figure things out,” said Daniel Katzenberg, energy analyst with R.W. Baird & Co.

The hedges, alongside North Dakota potential, could actually present a buying opportunity for equity investors.

“A lot of the company’s value is in those Bakken assets,” said Chad Mabry, of MLV & Co., who advises clients to buy Halcón’s stock.

Halcón’s Bakken acreage remains profitable until the U.S. benchmark price of crude oil hits $40 per barrel, about $6 below current levels and far below the $65 per barrel breakeven point for Halcón’s Texas assets, Mabry estimates.

“The other plays Halcón are in involved with frankly aren’t competitive at these prices,” he said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and Christian Plumb)