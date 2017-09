SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - Shares in Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd dropped as much as 10.8 percent on Friday after the company announced that it had offered to buy rubber processing plants in Indonesia for S$450 million ($359.91 million).

Halcyon shares fell to as low as S$0.87 in early trade, retreating from a one-year high of S$0.975 hit on Wednesday before the company requested a trading halt.