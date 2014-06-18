FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halcyon Agri in talks to buy Lee Rubber's Indonesia plants for S$400-500 mln -sources
June 18, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Halcyon Agri in talks to buy Lee Rubber's Indonesia plants for S$400-500 mln -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - Singapore-based rubber firm Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd is in talks to buy rubber processing plants in Indonesia from privately held Lee Rubber for S$400 million to S$500 million ($320 million to $400 million), three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The talks would come as the rubber processor and trader requested a halt in the trading of its shares on Wednesday pending the release of an announcement.

Prior to the suspension, Halcyon shares rose as much as 7.7 percent to a one-year high of S$0.975 early on Wednesday, valuing the company at S$386.1 million. (Reporting by Rujun Shen, Lewa Pardomuan and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

