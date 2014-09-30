BRIEF-Haldex revises savings forecast from restructuring program

STOCKHOLM, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Haldex Ab

* Haldex’ restructuring negotiations in heidelberg finalized

* The estimates for the total program is now revised with new annual savings of SEK 85 m and total costs of SEK 250 m, with cash effects of approximately SEK 100 m.

* The restructuring program Haldex announced in 2013 was expected to result in total annual savings of SEK 100 m and a total costs of SEK 250 m, with cash effects of approximately SEK 150 m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: