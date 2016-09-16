Knorr-Bremse reignites bidding war with hiked bid for Haldex

STOCKHOLM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Germany's Knorr-Bremse has raised its offer for Swedish brake systems maker Haldex to 5.53 billion Swedish crowns ($652 million), trumping an earlier bid from ZF Friedrichshafen.

Knorr-Bremse said on Friday its offer of 125 crowns per Haldex share, up from 110 crowns, was subject to the condition that it receive more than 50 percent of total shares.

The rival bid comes after car components maker ZF Friedrichshafen on Wednesday raised its offer for Haldex to 110 crowns per share from 100 crowns. The bid was unanimously backed by Haldex board.

"We emphasize that we are fully convinced to successfully complete the transaction," Knorr-Bremse said in a statement, adding it now owned about 11.35 percent of Haldex shares.

Haldex shares rose 5.3 percent to trade at 124.75 crowns in early trading in Stockholm. ($1 = 8.4829 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)