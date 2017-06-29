FRANKFURT, June 29 German car parts maker
Knorr-Bremse said it would apply for another
extension of its takeover offer for Sweden's Haldex
after the European Commission indicated it was likely to launch
an in-depth review of the deal.
"Knorr-Bremse takes a confident view on the potential
in-depth investigation by the EU commission in Phase II,"
Knorr-Bremse said in a statement late on Wednesday, adding it
wanted to extend the acceptance period for the offer to Feb. 9,
2018.
Knorr-Bremse said in December it had acquired 86 percent of
shares in the bid for Haldex, including the shares it already
owned, after winning a bidding war with rival ZF
Friedrichshafen.
The two German rivals had both wanted to buy Haldex, lured
by its expertise in brake systems for trucks and trailers which
car suppliers want to develop into autonomous driving systems.
Knorr-Bremse had most recently extended the acceptance
period to Sept. 26 in April, citing the time it would take to
obtain regulatory clearance and prepare potential remedies.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Sunil Nair)