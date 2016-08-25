FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
SAF Holland keeps options open for shares in Haldex
August 25, 2016 / 8:20 AM / a year ago

SAF Holland keeps options open for shares in Haldex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - ** Germany's SAF Holland says it is keeping open its options for its shares in Sweden's Haldex

** "We are examining how best to make use of our holding," a spokesman for SAF Holland says

** SAF Holland secured 3.6 pct in Haldex, currently worth around 17 mln euros ($19.2 mln), before it made a takeover offer for the company, which Haldex's board rejected

** SAF Holland said earlier Thursday it was withdrawing its offer for Haldex after only 0.45 pct of shares were tendered. A rival offer by ZF Friedrichshafen has been backed by Haldex and runs through Sept. 30

$1 = 0.8873 euros

