a year ago
Haldex board recommends ZF's bid despite being lower than Knorr-Bremse's
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
September 19, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

Haldex board recommends ZF's bid despite being lower than Knorr-Bremse's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Braking systems maker Haldex said on Monday its board had unanimously recommended that shareholders accept a takeover bid from Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen despite it being lower than the rival offer from rival Knorr-Bremse.

The board cited a higher deal certainty with ZF, as it has already received antitrust clearances, and said the offer from Knorr-Bremse ran the risk it would not clear all regulatory hurdles.

Knorr-Bremse, which makes braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles, raised its offer to 125 crowns per share on Friday, while ZF's upped its bid to 120 crowns, corresponding to 5.53 billion crowns ($647 million) and 5.29 billion crowns, respectively.

"ZF has announced that it has received all necessary regulatory approvals and clearances, whereas there is a very real and material risk that Knorr-Bremse's offer would fail to complete," Haldex's board said in a statement.

Several German car parts makers have been looking to buy Haldex, keen on its expertise in brakes for trailers in particular as they seek to develop integrated autonomous driving systems for commercial vehicles.

$1 = 8.5530 Swedish crowns Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Jason Neely

