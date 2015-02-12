FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Haldex Q4 core profit just beats forecast
February 12, 2015 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Haldex Q4 core profit just beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to text)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Swedish brake-systems maker Haldex posted core earnings slightly above forecasts for the fourth quarter on Thursday but said the future market situation did not look as positive as in 2014.

Haldex’ adjusted operating profit was 101 million Swedish crowns ($12.05 mln), exceeding a mean forecast of 96.9 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company said it would propose a dividend of 3.00 crowns per share, higher than a mean forecast of 2.08 crowns in Reuters poll. ($1 = 8.3788 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard)

