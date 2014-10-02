FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Haldex ups margin target
October 2, 2014 / 6:05 AM / 3 years ago

Sweden's Haldex ups margin target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Haldex, a supplier to the commercial vehicle industry, raised its profitability target on Thursday and said it aimed to grow faster than the market.

In a statement ahead of its capital markets day, Haldex said it aimed for an operating margin of at least 10 percent, compared to a previous target of 7 percent.

In the first six months of this year, the margin was 8.9 percent excluding one-off items.

Haldex, whose customers include global makers of heavy trucks, buses and trailers like Volvo, Daimler and Paccar, also said it aimed to grow sales faster than the market, compared to a previous growth target of 7 percent. (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Sven Nordenstam)

