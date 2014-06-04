FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK's Halfords snaps up Boardman Bikes
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 4, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

UK's Halfords snaps up Boardman Bikes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Bicycles-to-car-parts group Halfords on Wednesday said it had bought Boardman Bikes, the range founded by British Olympic gold medallist Chris Boardman.

Halfords declined to comment on the price paid for the business but a source close to the company told Reuters the deal was worth between 10 and 15 million pounds ($25 million).

Halfords has seen cycling sales rise sharply as the sport’s popularity has grown on the back of British successes in the London 2012 Olympics and the Tour de France.

To take further advantage it has broadened its model range, particularly for women and young cyclists, and is selling more clothing and accessories.

“Our investment in Boardman Bikes, which have been ridden by multiple Olympic and world champions, demonstrates our growing position as a specialist cycling retailer,” Halfords chief executive Matt Davies said in a statement.

Halfords already exclusively sells the Boardman Performance Series, which go for up to 1,800 pounds, in the UK and Ireland, while a more expensive series is sold at independent retailers both in Britain and the United States.

It does not currently plan to bring the higher priced range in store.

The group said the deal did not change guidance for its current fiscal year. Shares in the firm were down 1 percent to 491.7 pence at 1133 GMT.

$1 = 0.5974 British Pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment, Editing by Paul Sandle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.