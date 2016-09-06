FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK's Halfords revenue rises on strong sales of cycling products
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 6, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

UK's Halfords revenue rises on strong sales of cycling products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc on Tuesday reported strong sales in its cycling business during late July and August, helped by new ranges and deeper promotion.

The Cycle Republic owner said total cycling sales across the group for the 20 weeks to Aug. 19 grew 11 percent helped by more store openings, good weather and the success of Halfords' Olympic cycling heroes.

Revenue for the 20 weeks to Aug. 19 grew by 4.8 percent, the car and cycling products retailer said.

Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
