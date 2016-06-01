FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halfords' full-year pretax profit rises slightly
June 1, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

Halfords' full-year pretax profit rises slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc said its full-year pretax profit before non-recurring items rose marginally, helped by strength in its motoring business.

The British car parts to bicycles retailer said its pretax profit before non-recurring items climbed to 81.5 million pounds ($118.1 million) for the year to April 1 from 81.1 million pounds in the year to March 27.

The company said revenue rose 1.7 percent to 1.02 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.6900 pounds Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

