Halfords' full-year pretax profit rises slightly

June 1 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc said its full-year pretax profit before non-recurring items rose marginally, helped by strength in its motoring business.

The British car parts to bicycles retailer said its pretax profit before non-recurring items climbed to 81.5 million pounds ($118.1 million) for the year to April 1 from 81.1 million pounds in the year to March 27.

The company said revenue rose 1.7 percent to 1.02 billion pounds.