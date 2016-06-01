Halfords' full-year pretax profit rises slightly

June 1 (Reuters) - Halfords Group Plc said its full-year pretax profit before non-recurring items rose marginally, helped by strength in its motoring business.
The British car parts to bicycles retailer said its pretax profit before non-recurring items climbed to 81.5 million pounds ($118.1 million) for the year to April 1 from 81.1 million pounds in the year to March 27.
The company said revenue rose 1.7 percent to 1.02 billion pounds.
$1 = 0.6900 pounds Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair