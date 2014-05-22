FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cycle sales help Halfords Group's profit edge up
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 22, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

Cycle sales help Halfords Group's profit edge up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - Halfords Group, a cycles and auto parts retailer, said its full-year adjusted pretax profit rose 1.1 percent, helped by a strong performance in cycles in its final quarter.

The group posted full-year profit before tax and recurring items of 72.8 million pounds ($123 million), just ahead of analysts’ forecasts of 70.1 million pounds, according to a company-provided consensus.

Group core earnings fell 2.3 percent to 101.1 million pounds, against 103.4 million in 2013. It said that despite challenging sales comparatives ahead, it would turn that around in the current year to post earnings ahead of the 2013 figure. ($1 = 0.5925 British Pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.