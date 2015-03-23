UK retailer Halfords names McDonald's executive as new boss

LONDON, March 23 (Reuters) - Halfords, the bikes-to-car parts retailer, said on Monday it had appointed Jill McDonald as its new chief executive with effect from May 11.

McDonald is currently CEO, UK & President, North West Division, Europe for McDonald’s Corporation.

She joined McDonald’s in 2006 as Chief Marketing Officer UK & Northern Europe and was appointed to her current role in 2010.

McDonald will succeed Matt Davies who is joining Tesco in June.