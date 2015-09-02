FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British retailer Halfords suffers cycling sales wobble
September 2, 2015 / 7:05 AM / 2 years ago

British retailer Halfords suffers cycling sales wobble

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - British car parts to bikes retailer Halfords said a recent boom in bicycle sales had fallen off sharply in its second quarter, though strong trading across the rest of its retail business would keep it on track to meet profit forecasts.

Boosted by British cycling successes at events such as the Olympics and Tour de France, cycling has increased in popularity, with Halfords expanding its accessories, bike ranges and improving online categories to tap demand.

However, the company said on Wednesday wet August weather and increased discounting in the market had led to an 11 percent decline in like-for-like cycling sales in the first eight weeks of its second quarter, well below expectations.

Sales had been up 2 percent in its first quarter.

“This recent weakness in our cycling sales is disappointing, but it comes after two years of very strong growth in the category,” new chief executive Jill McDonald said, adding she remained confident in the division’s prospects.

Halfords said retail trading elsewhere, particularly in car maintenance, had been strong and that improved margin and cost performances meant full-year group pretax profit would be broadly in line with market expectations.

According to Reuters data, Halfords is expected to post a pretax profit of 86.2 million pounds ($132 million), up from 84.1 million pounds a year earlier.

$1 = 0.6532 pounds Reporting by Neil Maidment

