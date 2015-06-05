Halfords' cycling push pays off as profits rise

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - British car parts to bicycles retailer Halfords posted an 11.4 percent rise in full-year profit as its push to improve customer service and expand its cycling ranges helped it reach its 1 billion pound ($1.5 billion) revenue target a year ahead of schedule.

In Jill McDonald’s first update since joining from McDonald’s in May to replace Matt Davies as chief executive, the firm said pretax profit for the year to March 27 rose to 81.1 million pounds, ahead of analysts’ expectations of 78.9 million pounds, according to Reuters data.

Total revenue grew 6.9 percent with retail sales at stores open over a year up 7 percent. Car maintenance sales rose 8.5 percent, with cycling sales up 11.4 percent on continuing strong demand.

Halfords guided to a decline of 25-75 basis points in its retail gross margin for its new 2016 fiscal year and said retail operating costs would increase by 4-5 percent as it continues to invest in key areas of the business. ($1 = 0.6518 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)