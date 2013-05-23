FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Halfords unveils target for 1 bln stg sales in FY 2016
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 23, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-Halfords unveils target for 1 bln stg sales in FY 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Halfords Group PLC : * Auto alert - Halfords Group Plc final dividend 9.1 pence per share * Auto alert - Halfords Group Plc FY pretax profit 71 million STG * Auto alert - Halfords Group Plc total dividend 14 pence per share * Autocentres strategy remains unchanged; growth of 20-30 new centres per year

to continue * .£100m of retail capital investment over three years * Group sales target of £1BN in FY 2016 * Vital investments will inevitably reduce short-term retail profitability * Will deliver long-term revenue and profit growth * Anticipated that group EBITDA may not exceed current levels until FY 2016 * Board to recommend a rebasing of the dividend * Anticipated that the FY 2014 full-year dividend would be reset to around 14

pence per share * FY dividend would potentially remain around this level as approaches nearer

2x dividend/earnings cover

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.