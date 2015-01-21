FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Halfords posts strong Christmas sales rise
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 21, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Halfords posts strong Christmas sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - British retailer Halfords , whose boss Matt Davies will leave to take charge of Tesco UK in June, posted a rise in Christmas sales thanks to strong demand for car maintenance and cycling products.

The bicycles-to-car-parts retailer said on Wednesday retail sales at stores open over a year rose 6.8 percent in the 15 weeks to Jan. 9, ahead of an average forecast of 5.9 percent growth according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Sales at its smaller car repair unit, Autocentres, grew 5.9 percent in the period, its fiscal third quarter, ahead of expectations for 4.8 percent growth.

The group said it now anticipated that its full-year retail gross margin would be at the lower end of guidance for a decline of 25 to 75 basis points, but maintained its profit expectations. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.