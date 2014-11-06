FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Halfords sees profits jump as improvements pay off
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 6, 2014 / 7:41 AM / 3 years ago

Halfords sees profits jump as improvements pay off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - British car parts to bicycle retailer Halfords posted a 10.8 percent rise in first half profit as a turnaround plan hinged on investment in staff, service and ranges bears fruit.

The group, which launched a 100 million pound investment programme last year aimed at boosting slumping sales, said on Thursday pretax profit for the 26 weeks to Sept. 26 rose to 49.4 million pounds ($79 million), in line with forecasts.

Buoyed by the popularity of cycling in Britain and key sporting events such as the Tour de France starting in England, the group’s core retail arm saw underlying first half revenue rise 6.8 percent, with cycling sales up 16 percent.

Sales at Autocentres open over a year rose 4.4 percent, with total group revenue up 6.8 percent to 524.1 million pounds.

Under chief executive Matt Davies the firm has looked to reinvigorate its customer service with better staff training. Stores have been revamped, marketing improved, and its cycling range broadened to include more models, clothes and accessories.

The firm, which trades from 465 Halfords stores and 298 Autocentres, is expected to post a full-year pretax profit of 81.64 million pounds according to a Thomson Reuters consensus forecast, up 12 percent on 2013/14.

Shares in the group closed at 503 pence on Wednesday, up 20 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at 1 billion pounds.

1 US dollar = 0.6253 British pound Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.