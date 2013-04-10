FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Halfords to hit year profit forecasts
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 10, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Halfords to hit year profit forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - British bicycles-to-car-parts group Halfords maintained year profit guidance as it posted a small rise in fourth quarter underlying sales.

The firm, which trades from over 460 Halfords stores in the UK and Ireland as well as over 270 Autocentres, said on Wednesday it expected to make a pretax profit of between 68 and 72 million pounds ($104-$110 million) in the year to March 29.

Halfords said sales at stores open over a year rose 0.4 percent in the 11 weeks to March 29.

That compares to a third quarter rise of 1.0 percent.

Total fourth quarter sales rose 1.7 percent, taking the increase for the year to 1.0 percent.

Halfords said the prolonged winter helped sales of car maintenance products but dampened sales of bicycles.

New chief executive Matt Davies will outline his plans for the business when it publishes full-year results on May 23.

Shares in Halfords closed Tuesday at 312 pence, valuing the business at 621 million pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.