Jan 2 (Reuters) - Halk Gyo :

* Says sale of 224 separate units from Referans Bakirkoy project as of December 31, 2014

* Says total TRY 161.1 million ($68.82 million) revenue from the sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.3410 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)