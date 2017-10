ISTANBUL, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Turkish state-owned Halkbank said on Thursday it has mandated its management again to issue bonds worth up to 3 billion lira ($1.68 billion).

The bank, which made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, also said the initial mandate for the issue was given in March 2011. ($1 = 1.7859 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)