FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Halkbank free float rise on govt agenda- Babacan
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Turkey's Halkbank free float rise on govt agenda- Babacan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 31 (Reuters) - The Turkish government wants to increase the free float rate of Turkey’s state-owned lender Halkbank to 49 percent from the current 24.93 percent, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said at a conference in Istanbul on Thursday.

“Increasing Halkbank’s free float rate up to 49 percent is on our agenda, but the timing will depend on market conditions,” Babacan told reporters.

“We haven’t made a decision on the issue yet,” Babacan said.

Babacan also said a strategic sale could come up on the agenda for the remaining 51 percent in the “very long run”, but that currently there were almost no banks who could afford such a purchase. (Reporting by Evren Ballim, Writing by Ece Toksabay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.