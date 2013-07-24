FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halkbank Q2 net profit beats expectations
#Credit Markets
July 24, 2013 / 2:57 PM / 4 years ago

Halkbank Q2 net profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Halkbank posted a net profit of 715.1 million lira ($376 million) for the second quarter, a rise of just under one percent on a year earlier and beating a Reuters poll forecast of 670.1 million.

Halkbank, the first Turkish lender to report second quarter figures, said its net profit in the first six months of the year stood at 1.43 billion lira.

Turkish bank earnings are expected to have been boosted by strong loan demand in the second quarter, but analysts forecast the profit trend could turn negative through the rest of the year as underlying interest rates rise.

Turkey sold a 24 percent stake in Halkbank in a 4.5 billion lira secondary offering (SPO) in November, the country’s biggest ever share sale. ($1 = 1.9004 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
