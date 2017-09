ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkish state-run lender Halkbank said authorities had asked it to supply information and documentation under a legal investigation on Tuesday, after state officials said police had search the bank’s headquarters.

The bank said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange it was continuing its regular activities and would inform the public of any further developments. Shares in the bank were down 7.6 percent at 1328 GMT. (Writing by Daren Butler)