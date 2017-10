ISTANBUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Turkey raised 4.51 billion lira ($2.5 billion) in the secondary public offering of state-run lender Halkbank, the brokerage managing the sale FinansInvest said on Monday, becoming the largest ever share sale in Turkey.

The offering was priced at 15.1 lira per share, FinansInvest said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. The government sold a 20.8 percent stake or 299 million of Halkbank shares. ($1 = 1.8005 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)