Turkey's Halkbank says not part of investigation involving arrested businessman
March 22, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

Turkey's Halkbank says not part of investigation involving arrested businessman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 22 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state-run lender Halkbank said on Tuesday it has no connection with a U.S. investigation into an Iranian-born Turkish businessman arrested at the weekend in Florida.

“Our bank does not have any connection with the ongoing investigation. Not only is there (not) any inquiry related to our bank, our bank is not part of any inquiry or investigation,” Istanbul-based Halkbank said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Halkbank shares were down 7.3 percent at 1455 GMT following the arrest of Reza Zarrab, who is charged with conspiring to evade U.S. sanctions on Iran, U.S. prosecutors said on Monday.

Zarrab was accused in 2013 of working with the former Halkbank general manager and other officials to facilitate Iranian money transfers via gold smuggling, leaked documents at the time showed. The Turkish case was later dropped. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

