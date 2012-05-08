FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Halkbank Q1 net profit 544 mln lira, beats fcasts
May 8, 2012 / 10:07 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Halkbank Q1 net profit 544 mln lira, beats fcasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 8 (Reuters) - State-controlled Turkish lender Halkbank posted a net profit of 544 million lira ($309 million) in the first quarter, up 3.7 percent from a year earlier and beating a Reuters poll forecast of 515 million lira.

The bank said loans and receivables stood at 57.7 billion lira at the end of the first quarter, up 2.7 percent from a quarter earlier. Net interest income rose 40.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.03 billion lira in the first quarter.

$1 = 1.7610 Turkish liras Writing by Daren Butler

