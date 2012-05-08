Turkey's Halkbank Q1 net profit 544 mln lira, beats fcasts

ISTANBUL, May 8 (Reuters) - State-controlled Turkish lender Halkbank posted a net profit of 544 million lira ($309 million) in the first quarter, up 3.7 percent from a year earlier and beating a Reuters poll forecast of 515 million lira.

The bank said loans and receivables stood at 57.7 billion lira at the end of the first quarter, up 2.7 percent from a quarter earlier. Net interest income rose 40.5 percent from a year earlier to 1.03 billion lira in the first quarter.