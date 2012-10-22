FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Halkbank says Q3 net profit rises 19 pct
October 22, 2012 / 11:17 AM / in 5 years

Turkey's Halkbank says Q3 net profit rises 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkish state-run lender Halkbank said on Monday third-quarter net profit rose 19 percent to 599.9 million lira ($334 million), above forecast, supported by a jump in trading income.

The lender was expected to report a net profit of 529 million lira, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Trading income increased four-fold to 224.2 million lira while net interest income rose 14.7 percent to 970.5 million lira, the bank said in an income statement with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.7951 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)

