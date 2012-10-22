UPDATE 1-Turkey's Halkbank posts 20 pct rise in Q3 net profit

(Adds quote, details)

ISTANBUL, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Turkish state-run lender Halkbank said on Monday its net profit rose 19 percent to 600 million lira ($334 million) in the third quarter, supported by a jump in trading income, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The lender had been expected to report a net profit of 529 million lira, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

Trading income increased to 224.2 million lira from 47.7 million in the same period a year ago, while net interest income rose 14.7 percent to 970.5 million, the bank said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

“A decisive beat again,” Is Investment analysts said in a research note, adding Halkbank had beaten their forecast of 533 million lira net profit.

“Our deviation mainly stemmed from higher-than-anticipated net trading income and lower-than-expected loan loss provision expenses,” the note said.

The market shrugged off the results, with share dilution concerns ahead of Halkbank’s planned secondary public offering (SPO) weighing on the stock. Its shares were down 0.3 percent to 15.30 lira by 1144 GMT.

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said earlier this month that Turkey wanted to complete the SPO this year or next.