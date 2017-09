ISTANBUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Halkbank posted a net profit of 581.8 million lira ($292.16 million) for the third quarter, beating a Reuters poll forecast of 516 million lira.

Halkbank’s net profit fell slightly from the same period a year earlier, from 599.9 million lira, according to an income statement with Borsa Istanbul. ($1 = 1.9914 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk)