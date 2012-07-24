FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Halkbank says Q2 net profit rises 38.5 pct
July 24, 2012 / 11:14 AM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Halkbank says Q2 net profit rises 38.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 24 (Reuters) - Turkish state-run lender Halkbank said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit rose 38.5 percent to 709.01 million lira ($389.67 million), beating a Reuters forecast of 608.5 million lira.

The lender’s second-quarter net profit was at 512 million lira in 2011.

Net interest income rose to 1.18 billion lira in the second quarter from 790.9 million lira in the same period a year ago, according to an income statement posted with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.8195 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)

