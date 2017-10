ANKARA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Friday that Turkey aimed to complete a secondary public offering (SPO) of state owned lender Halkbank this year or in 2013.

However, the offering could be postponed if conditions unfavourable, Simsek said at a news conference in Ankara. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer)