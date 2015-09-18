FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oil bull Hall's fund up slightly in Aug, riding late crude rally
September 18, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Oil bull Hall's fund up slightly in Aug, riding late crude rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Oil trader Andy Hall, a well known market bull, put his fund into the black in August after a late rally in crude helped him stave off a fourth straight monthly loss, performance data from the firm showed on Friday.

Hall’s near $3 billion Astenbeck Capital Management in Southport, Connecticut, posted a gain of 0.7 percent in August, according to a performance sheet circulated to investors and seen by Reuters.

For the year though, Astenbeck remained down, posting a loss of 14.4 percent. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

