Andy Hall's hedge fund loses 17 pct in July oil market rout

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Oil trader Andy Hall’s hedge fund lost about 17 percent in July after failing to anticipate sliding crude prices as U.S. inventories piled up, a letter to its investors showed on Thursday.

The monthly loss was the second largest in the history of his Connecticut-based Astenbeck Capital Management firm, performance data accompanying the letter showed. The decline cut total assets under management at Astenbeck to about $2.8 billion, down about $500 million from June. (Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by David Gregorio)