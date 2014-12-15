FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hankook Tire considering joint bid for Halla Visteon - Hankook official
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Hankook Tire considering joint bid for Halla Visteon - Hankook official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - South Korean tyre maker Hankook Tire is considering partnering with private equity firm Hahn & Company to jointly bid for Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp, an official at Hankook Tire told Reuters, without elaborating.

Korea Economic Daily reported that Hahn & Company was in final talks to attract Hankook Tire as a strategic investor for the deal, citing unidentified banking and industry officials.

The newspaper also said that Hankook may pay 30 percent of the deal estimated at 3.9 trillion Korean won ($3.55 billion).

U.S. automotive parts maker Visteon Corp was in discussion to sell a controlling stake in its South Korean unit Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to Hahn & Company, Halla Visteon said in a regulatory filing last month. ($1 = 1,098.0900 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Michael Perry)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.