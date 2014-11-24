Visteon agrees to sell stake in S.Korean unit -reports

SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - U.S. automotive parts maker Visteon Corp has signed a preliminary deal to sell all of its stake in South Korean unit Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp, according to reports in local media, sending Halla Visteon shares sliding to their lowest levels in over six months.

One paper, Korea Economic Daily, said on Monday Visteon plans to sign a final deal to sell its 69.99 percent stake in Halla Visteon to South Korean private equity firm Hahn & Company next month. The deal would be worth around 4 trillion won ($3.6 billion), the paper said, without citing the source of the information.

A spokesman for Halla Visteon declined to comment. Officials at Visteon and Hahn & Company were not immediately available for comments.

Shares in Halla Visteon fell as much as 8 percent early in Seoul. By 0018 GMT, the stock was trading 6.6 percent lower at 44,350 won.