NZ's Hallenstein sales marginally up, sees steady profits
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 25, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

NZ's Hallenstein sales marginally up, sees steady profits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - New Zealand-based clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday its winter sales were marginally ahead of last year and it expects a profit similar to last year‘s.

Sales at its men’s and women’s clothing chains in New Zealand and Australia between early February and last week were higher despite warm weather, the company said.

Hallenstein Glasson shares traded steady at NZ$2.92.

In the past week, the Warehouse Group Ltd and Kathmandu Ltd warned of lower profits because the weather dented winter clothing sales. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
