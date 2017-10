WELLINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - New Zealand clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson Ltd on Wednesday reported a 15 percent rise in first-half profit on the back of improving sales in the country.

Net profit for the six months to Feb.1 rose to NZ$10.37 million ($8.7 million) as sales increased 6.6 percent.

Hallenstein shares closed at NZ$5.52 on Tuesday. (Gyles Beckford)