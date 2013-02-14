FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Hallenstein Glasson expects H1 profit up around 15 pct
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 14, 2013 / 8:11 PM / 5 years ago

NZ's Hallenstein Glasson expects H1 profit up around 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson Ltd said on Friday it expects its first half net profit to rise around 15 percent on a solid lift in sales.

The company forecast a net profit for the six months to Feb 1 of between NZ$10.3 million to NZ$10.5 million ($8.7 million to $8.9 million).

“Sales over the critical December January period have been robust in New Zealand although in Australia the Glassons brand had encountered a more difficult environment and sales had not meet expectations for that period,” the company said in a statement.

Shares in the company closed on Thursday at NZ$5.32, a three-week high. (Gyles Beckford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.