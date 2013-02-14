NZ's Hallenstein Glasson expects H1 profit up around 15 pct

WELLINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand clothing retailer Hallenstein Glasson Ltd said on Friday it expects its first half net profit to rise around 15 percent on a solid lift in sales.

The company forecast a net profit for the six months to Feb 1 of between NZ$10.3 million to NZ$10.5 million ($8.7 million to $8.9 million).

“Sales over the critical December January period have been robust in New Zealand although in Australia the Glassons brand had encountered a more difficult environment and sales had not meet expectations for that period,” the company said in a statement.

Shares in the company closed on Thursday at NZ$5.32, a three-week high. (Gyles Beckford)