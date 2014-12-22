FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gerry Weber buys Hallhuber from Change Capital Partners
#Credit Markets
December 22, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 3 years ago

Gerry Weber buys Hallhuber from Change Capital Partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Germany’s Gerry Weber said on Monday it had agreed to buy fashion group Hallhuber from private equity firm Change Capital Partners LLP, expanding into a market catering to women in their mid-twenties and above.

Hallhuber will start making a positive contribution to Gerry Weber’s operating profit and earnings per share in the financial year through the end of October 2015, Gerry Weber said in a statement.

The two parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price, it said, adding it would probably finance the takeover by raising long-term debt. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
