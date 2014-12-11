FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halliburton sees $75 million charge for staff cuts after merger
December 11, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 3 years ago

Halliburton sees $75 million charge for staff cuts after merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Halliburton expects to take a $75 million charge in the fourth quarter as it trims staff following its planned takeover of rival Baker Hughes, a company official said at Capital One’s annual energy conference.

“We are right now anticipating a restructuring charge in the quarter, probably to the tune of about $75 million as we trim out some headcount and activities around the world,” Chief Financial Officer Mark McCollum told investors.

The $35 billion merger is expected to allow the companies to weather a tougher business environment as oil prices drop and drilling slows.

Industry leader Schlumberger has also announced planned charges of $200 million for job cuts. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade)

