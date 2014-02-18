Halliburton to let board nominees accept outside cash

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co has revised its bylaws to allow proposed new board members to receive compensation from outside groups simply for being nominated.

The company removed a prohibition in its bylaws against new board members receiving such compensation, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday. Nominees would have to disclose any compensation in writing to the company.

The change was decided last week by the current 11-member board.

A Halliburton representative was not immediately available to comment.